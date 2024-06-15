Teen arrested for DUI after car goes up in flames

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early Saturday morning, Tucson Police Department arrived at the scene of a car that crashed into a power pole near E Fort Lowell Rd and N Mountain Ave.

The driver, a 19-year-old suspected of impairment, was driving at high speeds. After colliding with the power pole, the vehicle became engulfed in flames and caused power outages in the area.

19-year-old Angel Gudino-Duarte was arrested for DUI and charged with felony criminal damage and booked into the Pima County Jail.