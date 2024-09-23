Team up to clean up: Volunteers clear trash and debris along Tucson Blvd.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of approximately 50 volunteers gathered on Sunday morning at the World Mission Society Church of God in Midtown Tucson for a cleanup event aimed at improving the local environment and fostering a sense of community.

The event, part of the church's 60th-anniversary celebrations, focused on clearing trash and debris along Tucson Boulevard.

Volunteers, equipped with donated supplies from local businesses like Home Depot, Starbucks and Eegees, spent the day collecting litter, all while promoting a message of service and care for their surroundings.

Amanda Tello, the event coordinator for the church, explained the mission behind the cleanup efforts.

“We believe that by helping our environment and serving our community, we can express the love of a mother to everybody,” Tello said. “Just as a mom takes care of her family, we want to take care of our community with that kind of mind.”

Amanda Tello Home Depot was among the businesses contributing supplies for the event

The World Mission Society Church of God, which originated in South Korea, has incorporated these cleanup efforts into its faith, organizing similar events around the world.

To date, the church has hosted over 8,500 street cleanups, with several already taking place in Tucson.

The event attracted a diverse group of volunteers, including local resident Jamila Quashie, who moved to Tucson from Phoenix six years ago. She spoke about the close-knit culture of Tucson and how it motivates her to get involved.

“It’s easier to reach out to neighbors and the community because of that small, family-like culture of Tucson,” Quashie said. “I truly hope that by making a positive impact here, more people will take pride in their community as well.”

Looking ahead, World Mission Society Church of God plans to host quarterly cleanup events in various parts of Tucson, aiming to make a lasting impact on the city's environment and safety. Community members, regardless of religious affiliation, are encouraged to participate.