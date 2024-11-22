Team Access to compete in El Tour de Tucson with 130 adaptive athletes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One hundred and thirty athletes from Team Access will participate in Saturday's El Tour de Tucson, representing Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports. Among them is Jean Parker, a blind cyclist who has been training for the event since July with her guide, Josh Hallada.

Parker, who has been cycling for much of her life, was invited to join the race a few months ago. Despite her initial surprise, she and Hallada quickly began preparing, training twice a week on their tandem bike.

"It's a difficult bike to manage for long, long distances," Parker said. But with determination and communication, the pair has made progress.

Hallada, who serves as Parker's eyes on the road, said their teamwork is crucial. "I try to pay attention to what's ahead and describe the course to her," he said. "We've really grown as a team."

Their training has included rides up to 25 miles, preparing them for the 32-mile race on Saturday. Both are optimistic about the challenge. "We're appropriately prepared," Parker said. "So am I nervous? No."

Team Access, which has grown from 97 athletes last year, is always looking for volunteers to support adaptive athletes. Those interested can contact Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports for more information.