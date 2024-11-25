Team Access athlete completes El Tour de Tucson with guide under goal time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of cyclists participated in the 32nd annual El Tour de Tucson this past Saturday, but two participants have been working hard to ensure they beat their goal time.

Jean Parker, a blind adaptive athlete, and her guide, Josh, completed the challenging 32-mile race in an impressive time of 2 hours and 57 minutes.

Parker, who has been training for the event since July, rode with Josh on a side-by-side tandem bike, a specialized bicycle designed for two riders. Despite challenges the team says they could’ve faced, Parker crossed the finish line alongside her guide, surpassing their initial goal.

This was the team's first time competing in El Tour de Tucson and they say there's a high possibility they will be back next year.