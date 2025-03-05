Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China paper products could impact Tucson businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Trump administration announced new tariffs on imported goods from Canada, Mexico and China on Monday, a move that could have lasting effects on businesses in Tucson. The 25% tariffs apply to a wide range of products, including paper goods and printed materials, which are key imports for local bookstores and comic shops.

Gospel Supplies is a Midtown bookstore specializing in religious literature, gifts and supplies about to celebrate its 80th anniversary in the city. It has a history of five generations of family working in the shop and has weathered its share of economic storms.

Co-owner Winston Maddox acknowledged that while the impact of the tariffs hasn’t yet been felt, price increases are expected in the coming months.

“We haven’t seen any impacts yet,” Maddox said. “But I think tariffs are going to impact items that we sell that are printed in these countries, like China or Canada or wherever, where there haven’t been big tariffs before.”

One of Gospel Supplies’ best-selling items—the Bible—is often printed in China, which now faces a doubled tariff rate. However, Maddox noted that some publishers had anticipated these economic shifts and begun printing in other countries such as India to mitigate the financial impact.

Despite concerns about rising costs, Maddox expressed support for the principle behind the tariffs, arguing that they could help balance trade relationships between the U.S. and its international partners.

“It’s not fair that when we export items, there are big tariffs put on them, but when those same countries send products our way, the tariffs are minimal,” Maddox said. “We may see some balancing of fair trade and have it really be fair trade.”

Other businesses in Tucson could also be affected, particularly comic book shops, as many comics are printed in Canada. Lawrence Morrow, manager of Heroes and Villains, a local comic book store, acknowledged the potential for price hikes but remained cautiously optimistic.

“There had been a bit of chatter about this because, obviously, paper products are a big import from Canada, and most of what we have here are paper products,” Morrow said. “Any kind of price increases the publishers have probably already built in.”

Morrow added that customers are unlikely to see immediate changes, as comic books currently in stock were printed and shipped before the tariffs took effect. “For the next month or two, everything that we’re going to be getting at our stores has already been printed and shipped here.”

He also says that comic book publishers have recruited well-known talent to deliver higher-quality projects to offset potential price increases.

According to the United Nations Comtrade Database, the U.S. imported nearly $7 billion in paper products from Canada in 2024, including toilet paper, cardboard, newsprint and packaging. With the new tariffs in place, consumers in Tucson and across the country may see increased prices on a wide range of everyday goods.

For now, business owners are taking a wait-and-see approach, confident that they will be able to weather any financial challenges the tariffs may bring.