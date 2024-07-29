Supplies are just one of the many back to school costs faced by Tucson parents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This year, the National Retail Federation expects each household to spend an average of $875 on back to school shopping.

Nearly 30% of that amount is spent clothing, not including shoes.

Clothing was one of the first thoughts of the kids and parents at a back to school party put together by a few City of Tucson agencies.

For the parents, it was the cost of clothing, especially for those with kids still wearing uniforms.

Supplies is just one of the many back to school costs faced by parents

The 29th Street Thrive Back to School Neighborhood Party also had tables of groups that gave out branded school supplies or pamphlets on anything from car seats and community gardens to medical information and resources for refugee families.

If you missed this event and are looking for others before school starts, Pima County Sherrif's Department is giving away backpacks at their 'Badges and Backpacks' event Thursday, Aug. 1 at Tucson Convention Center (260 S. Church Ave.).