Sun Tran wraps up 50th anniversary with downtown celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Riders, families and community members are invited to hop on board for Sun Tran’s final 50th Anniversary celebration later this week.

The free event takes place Friday, September 19, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the historic Ronstadt Transit Center (215 E. Congress Street) in Downtown Tucson.

Guests can kick off the celebration with food trucks serving Sonoran hot dogs and hamburgers to the first 200 attendees who stop by the Sun Tran welcome booth for a food ticket. Complimentary water will also be available throughout the event.

The afternoon offers family-friendly fun, including games, prizes, face painting and limited-edition Sun Tran merchandise while supplies last.

Transit enthusiasts will get a special treat with a 1970s Old Pueblo Trolley Museum bus on display, offering a nostalgic look back at Tucson’s transportation history.

To mark the milestone, Mayor Regina Romero, Director of Transportation and Mobility Sam Credio, and Sun Tran General Manager Mikel Oglesby will deliver remarks celebrating Sun Tran’s five decades of service.

Several long-time employees, including bus operators who have been behind the wheel for nearly 50 years, will also be recognized for their dedication to the community.

The celebration marks the conclusion of a yearlong series of events honoring Sun Tran’s five decades of service to Tucson.