Stirred, not silent: Starbucks baristas rally for fair contract

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of Starbucks employees and supporters gathered Monday outside the store on Euclid and University Boulevard, calling for better pay, hours, and job security as part of a national labor effort.

The rally came just days after Starbucks confirmed it will close several locations across the country, including some in Tucson, citing store performance and customer experience.

KGUN 9 Starbucks rally.

Matthew Harrison, a shift supervisor at the Euclid and University location, said workers at his unionized store were notified last week that it would be closing soon. But he said communication has been unclear, especially among union members.

“On Thursday morning we were notified that our store would be closing on Saturday afternoon," Harrison explains.

While some stores have already received closure notices, according to Harrison, others are still awaiting clarity.

Marissa Vanrhijn, a barista at a non-closing location in Tucson, said she took the job to connect with her community. But she feels there’s a growing disconnect between front-line workers and Starbucks’ leadership.

KGUN 9

"We really want to serve them and to be apart of their community and to provide them with their coffee, we see how happy it makes people in the morning but we can’t do that if we’re always understaffed and worried about our own, like, living conditions because we’re being underpaid," Vanrhijn says.

In its most recent financial disclosures, Starbucks reported over $36 billion in annual revenue for 2024. CEO Brian Niccol received $96 million in compensation over a four-month period, according to union organizers. It's a figure that’s drawn scrutiny during contract talks.

KGUN 9 reached out to Starbucks for comment on the Tucson rally but did not hear back in time for publication. However, in a press release dated Sept. 25, Niccol said the company is making “difficult decisions” as part of a broader effort to return to its core focus on in-store experience and long-term financial health.

The company also announced it would reduce about 900 non-retail corporate roles, while investing in updated store designs, more staffing during peak hours, and expanded partner training.

Meanwhile, baristas with Starbucks Workers United say they’ll continue organizing and calling for a fair union contract: one that includes improved scheduling, better staffing levels, and a living wage.

The Tucson demonstration was one of several held nationwide this week.