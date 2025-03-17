St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival brings Tucson together in celebration of unity and peace

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A sea of green flooded downtown Tucson on Sunday, March 16 as the city hosted its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.

Since 1987, this event has been a staple in the community, bringing people together to celebrate Irish culture. This year, the theme of peace and unity resonated throughout the festivities.

“We celebrate the Irish here in Tucson and Arizona, and we like to spread Irish joy throughout the community,” said John Murphy, President of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival.

Hundreds lined South Sixth Avenue to watch the parade, which featured dozens of local organizations, colorful floats and traditional Irish performances. The festival at Armory Park was bustling with vendors, live music and Irish dancing.

The Maguire Academy of Irish Dance delivered an emotional performance in memory of its founder, Darren Maguire.

“This is our last performance as part of the Maguire School of Irish Dance because, sadly, Darren Maguire passed away in January, rather unexpectedly,” said Beth Solinsky of the academy. “It’s very bittersweet, but we’re very happy that we could do this and continue his legacy somewhat.”

Joel Foster - KGUN9 A wolfhound from the Desert Irish Wolfhound Association enjoys the festival

Another unique part of the parade was the presence of towering Irish wolfhounds, led by John Brosnan of the Desert Irish Wolfhound Association.

“We rescue wolfhounds that are in need of being rescued, then find nice families to place them with,” Brosnan explained. “They’re real gentle, they’re great around kids. They’re lap dogs actually and great protectors of the house until you come in, then they just want to kiss you.”

The parade’s message of peace and unity felt particularly meaningful in today’s social climate.

“We think at this point in our country’s history, it’s a damn good idea,” Murphy said. “The only way we’re going to move forward positively is if we all come together to do it—show each other peace and love and harmony.”

This year’s parade was led by Grand Marshal Tony Penn, President of the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. Rock 102.1’s Frank Powers took on hosting duties, guiding the parade through downtown.