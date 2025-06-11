St. Francis Shelter's cooling center in need of volunteers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — St. Francis Shelter Community's cooling center officially opened at the City of Tucson's Ward 3 office this week. The cooling center is open from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Ward 3 office.

The center will be open through the beginning of September. Angela Murphy, the cooling center's manager, said they are looking not only for donations, but for volunteers.

"We’re looking for people that can commit to coming at least once a month," she said. "Volunteers are some of the best employees because you're showing up because you believe in this."

St. Francis Shelter Community is located at 3200 N. Los Altos Ave. If you're looking to volunteer, information can be found here.