Spring paving: City says some neighborhood street projects on hold until temps just right

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spring in Tucson is usually when saguaros blossom, bees are in the air and the temperatures are just right.

In 2025, the season will also signal the return of neighborhood street paving.

Several city road construction projects, including those funded by Proposition 411, are on hold until spring after unusual temperature fluctuations impacted progress this fall.

The projects, particularly in neighborhoods south of the University of Arizona, faced delays when significant temperature swings during the day made road work less effective. Jim DeGrood, Proposition 411 program manager for Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility, said conditions were not ideal for applying materials.

“The products don’t perform well when we’re installing them when the temperatures are too low in the mornings,” DeGrood explained. “Basically, if you’re less than 65 degrees in air temperature, we really shouldn’t be putting it down.”

November’s daytime highs often reached the 70s or 80s, but early morning lows created short windows for crews to operate.

“We were looking at 40-degree swings during the day,” DeGrood added. “That has affected our other projects, too.”

Neighborhoods such as Rincon Heights, Midvale Park, Enchanted Hills, and Catalina Heights were all impacted.

But even with the delay, some Rincon Heights residents are appreciative of the work already done.

Stephen Prothero is a University of Arizona student who said he drives in the neoghborhood often. He called the former state of the streets as "horrendous."

Now?

"I'm glad they've repaved what they have, it's easier on my cars tires," he said.

Despite the delay, construction has not fully stopped. Crews are currently focused on improving accessibility by installing ADA-compliant curb ramps.

“We’re coming in and improving mobility and accessibility for folks in this neighborhood,” DeGrood said of the Rincon Heights area.

“At the same time, we’re also trying to avoid the historic stamps in the sidewalk and protect them as well.”

KGUN 9 | Eddie Celaya Example of a federal Works Progress Administration (WPA) sidewalk stamp installed in Tucson's many midtown and downtown neighborhoods.

So far, a base layer of microseal has been applied in many areas, along with crack-filling repairs. However, more extensive work remains.

“We’ll be coming back in the spring to put down an asphalt rubber chip layer,” DeGrood said. This additional layer, along with a final microsurface, will ensure smoother rides and longer-lasting streets.

The city hopes to resume work in March or April, possibly coinciding with Tucson’s spring break to minimize disruptions.

“There will be additional parking restrictions when crews return,” DeGrood noted, but said residents will be informed in advance. “We use mailers, barricade notices, and variable message board signs to keep the public updated.”

DeGrood also addressed concerns about costs, reassuring residents that delays will not significantly increase project expenses. “We’re paying on a square-yard basis, so this pause doesn’t really change the cost.”

For now, DeGrood emphasized that the work completed so far is temporary, and the city remains committed to finishing the projects properly. “This was just to hold it together until we could come back,” he said. “We’ll definitely be returning.”