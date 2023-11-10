Sports are 'Grrreat': Tony the Tiger brings check to a Midtown middle school for sports equipment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Kellogg's Frosted Flakes has a program, Mission Tiger, which helps fund middle school sports. On Thursday, Nov. 9, Doolen Middle School in Midtown received an almost $15,000 donation from the company for new sports equipment.

Sarah D’Amico, who is a Social Worker at the school and coaches both Cross Country and Track and Field, explained the need for this equipment.

D’Amico said, “We have equipment that we haven't had in a long time like volleyball knee pads, soccer shin guards, goalie gloves, cleats, spikes, just a lot of things that really do cost a lot of money that we needed—but we just never had.”

The school offers five different sports - basketball, volleyball, soccer, track and field and cross country.

D’Amico and the school’s Athletic Director, Red Morrow both stressed the importance of sports in middle schools.

“I tell our kids all the time, get involved in extracurriculars, it's what kept me out of trouble, it’s what got me a college scholarship. So there's a lot of opportunities through athletics,” Morrow said.

“Not only does it prepare them for high school athletics, where then they can go on to college and get scholarships and even more, but we also can use it as a behavior tool in middle school and it really does motivate a lot of our kids,” D’Amico said.

Excitement from the students was visible at the school’s assembly with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes representatives present. Students had the opportunity to meet and play with Tony the Tiger prior to the check presentation.