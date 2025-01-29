Watch Now
Southern Arizona leaders respond to surge in mass deportations

Local leaders are speaking out about the Trump administration's mass deportations and how they're affecting families in our community.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As mass deportations increase concerns are growing among families and businesses across the country. In Southern Arizona, local leaders are speaking out about the uncertainty and fear within the Hispanic community.

Rob Elias, CEO of the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the organization has not yet seen direct economic impacts on Tucson businesses but acknowledges the rising anxiety among community members.

“We’re talking about not just the people but a culture, a feeling, a spirit,” Elias said. “The spirit that is rooted in our culture, founded on resiliency, unity, and pride, is unwavering. We will remain strong regardless of what’s going on.”

Elias also mentioned that deportation policies do not only target criminals but affect workers, students, and families who contribute to society.

“We hear all the time that these people are not tax-paying citizens—they pay taxes, they work,” he said. “It does impact things like education, it does impact families, because a mother or father may not want to go to work. They may not want their children to go to school.”

The chamber has not received guidance from the White House on what to expect moving forward but is taking proactive steps by offering resources for those affected. Plans include free citizenship classes to help people on the path to legal status.

