Sonoran Restaurant Week boosts Tucson’s local economy

Sonoran Restaurant Week has returned for its sixth year, with over 80 local Tucson restaurants participating, benefiting both local businesses and the community.

One of the new participants this year is Dante’s Kitchen and Cocktails in Midtown. Owner and chef Kenneth Foy says he's seen a significant boost in business, having a near 100% increase in sales compared to the previous year. Foy explained that this period is usually slow for his restaurant, but the event has drawn many customers.

Felipe Garcia, CEO of Visit Tucson, mentioned that the event also supports local employment. Restaurants have been able to retain their staff and even extend their hours due to the increased business.

Each participating restaurant offers special menu options for the event. At Dante’s Kitchen and Cocktails, the community can enjoy a three-course meal with various choices for appetizers, entrées, and desserts.

Garcia emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses not only this week but also year-round to help strengthen Tucson’s economy, saying spending locally keeps dollars within the community.