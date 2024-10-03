Sol Block bringing businesses to Broadway, including new Rocco's Little Chicago

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Businesses on the ‘Sunshine Mile’ section of Broadway Boulevard in Midtown Tucson went through a rough economic stretch during the pandemic and the Broadway widening project.

But now there’s a brighter future as developers invest in the area.

What was ‘Solot Plaza’ is now the revamped ‘Sol Block’ near Broadway and Tucson Boulevard, backed financially by Rio Nuevo and Larsen Baker Commercial Real Estate.

The Sol Block is adding new businesses like restaurants, salons and a pilates studio, while adding new parking behind the businesses and keeping the ‘50s architecture.

Larsen Baker tells KGUN Sol Block is fully leased as of this week, with three businesses already open. The rest are expected to open by the first quarter of 2025.

Larsen Baker Site plan for the Sol Block development on Broadway

Rocco’s Little Chicago taking a bigger slice

Joe and Karmen Pearcey only discovered Rocco’s Little Chicago last year. But now they say they’re regulars that come by for a meal every week.

“This is our spot. This is our favorite spot in Tucson,” they said. “It’s the best pizza in town. Actually, it’s probably the best pizza we’ve ever had.”

Many Tucsonans have been regulars at Rocco DiGrazia’s small midtown joint since it opened in December of 1998.

“It’s a little shabby,” DiGrazia said with a smile. “Shabby-chic, but shabby.”

Sunday is the restaurant’s last day in its somewhat cramped building, which was initially built as a doughnut shop in the ‘70s.

“It’s a lot of nostalgia,” DiGrazia said of this final week. “Today we had somebody who got married on our patio 20 years ago... It makes me really proud that we were able to stick it out for so long. It was really hard in the first few years… We stuck it out and it turned into a thing.”

Rocco’s new location will be in the Sol Block, roughly a block west of the current location.

“Find us even closer to Marana!” DiGrazia joked. “Two hundred yards to the west.”

DiGrazia says he will move many of the items adorning the walls of the current restaurant to the new space, in order to give it an old school feel. But the new location will have enough space to more than double the restaurant’s seating capacity and kitchen size.

“I think everybody’s excited for us,” said DiGrazia. “And they understand why we’re doing it. They know they can’t get a table here sometimes on a Friday. And they’re hoping that maybe that changes when we move.”