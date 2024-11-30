Small Business Saturday celebrates local shops

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucked downtown next to the Tucson Museum of Art, Cafe A La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave., has served breakfast and lunch for the last 25 years. Owner Mark Jorbin started out of a mobile kitchen and did catering from there. But then, he said the opportunity came up to work with the Tucson Museum of Art to have a lunch spot right next to the museum.

Now, it reigns as a Tucson favorite inside of a building that is about 170 years old.

"I’m so proud of this space and our staff," he said. "I think you get a more interesting experience, something more special when you gravitate toward more local."

Jorbin says supporting locally-owned businesses is important.

"I think it's critical for small businesses and I've been very blessed," he said.

On Nov. 30, Cafe A La C'Art is one of several local shops participating in Small Business Saturday, with deals and promotions to help people support local. The cafe is offering holiday coffees as a buy-one-get-another-for 50% off deal only on Saturday, Nov. 30.

A full list of the different deals and participating stores can be found here.