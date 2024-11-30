Small Business Saturday celebrates local shops

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucked downtown next to the Tucson Museum of Art, Cafe A La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave., has served breakfast and lunch for the last 25 years. Owner Mark Jorbin started out of a mobile kitchen and did catering from there. But then, he said the opportunity came up to work with the Tucson Museum of Art to have a lunch spot right next to the museum.
Now, it reigns as a Tucson favorite inside of a building that is about 170 years old.
"I’m so proud of this space and our staff," he said. "I think you get a more interesting experience, something more special when you gravitate toward more local."
Jorbin says supporting locally-owned businesses is important.
"I think it's critical for small businesses and I've been very blessed," he said.
On Nov. 30, Cafe A La C'Art is one of several local shops participating in Small Business Saturday, with deals and promotions to help people support local. The cafe is offering holiday coffees as a buy-one-get-another-for 50% off deal only on Saturday, Nov. 30.
A full list of the different deals and participating stores can be found here.
——-
Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9. She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.