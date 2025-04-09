Sip into tradition: Agave Heritage Festival returns for 17th year this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When you think of agave, tequila likely comes to mind. But this weekend, the Agave Heritage Festival offers an opportunity to explore a whole new side of the plant and its cultural significance.

Now in its 17th year, the festival takes place Thursday through Sunday, featuring traditional agave planting at Mission Garden, educational seminars, culinary dinners, and twelve different guided mezcal tastings. One night includes a bar takeover at Hotel Congress dedicated to unique agave cocktails. However, the festival offers more than just drinks — it’s an opportunity to learn about the agave plant’s agricultural and cultural importance.

“It’s an agricultural commodity, but not just a commodity; it’s a cultural aspect of Mexico, which is our neighbor. For me, that’s very important to understand how we can exist in harmony with Mexico,” said Todd Hanley, founder and director of the Agave Heritage Festival.

Though agave is often associated with tequila or mezcal, Hanley hopes the festival will deepen attendees' appreciation for the plant as a vital part of the region’s identity and history.

For tickets and more information, visit agaveheritagefestival.com.

2025 Agave Heritage Festival Schedule of Events

Thursday, April 10

8-11 a.m. – Agave Planting at Mission Garden

3-4 p.m. – Howard Scott Gentry Lecture at the Carriage House

5-11 p.m. – Noche De Mezcal

- Guests start with a mezcal toast and explore tastings at 11 local bars and restaurants, featuring brands like Cambio Tequila, Lost Explorer, Alma del Jaguar, and NETA Mezcal.

7-9 p.m. – Educational Tasting at Bar Crisol: Featuring Los Cantiles 1905

9-11 p.m. – Bar Takeover at Bar Crisol X Madre

Friday, April 11

9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Agave Renaissance Summit at Hotel Congress

- The summit will focus on sustainability, cultural heritage, and economic resilience in the agave industry, uniting communities across borders.

Author Ted Genoways will sign copies of his book Tequila Wars: Jose Cuervo and the Bloody Struggle for the Spirit of Mexico.

6-8 p.m. – Del Maguey Mezcal Tasting at Tough Luck Club

6-9 p.m. – Agave Heritage Dinner at Maynards Kitchen & Bottle Shop

- Chef Roderick LeDesma will present a five-course dinner paired with La Gritona Reposado Tequila. $196 per person, including tax and tip.

6-7 p.m. – Guided Tasting at Tap & Bottle Downtown: Sip & Switch with Tequila Ocho

9-11:30 p.m. – Bar Takeover: Little Rituals at Hotel Congress Lobby Bar X

Saturday, April 12

9-11:30 a.m. – Agave Lifetime Career Award Lecture at Mission Garden

- Paul and Suzy Phish will be honored for their research on ancient agave cultivation and will discuss the history of agave in the Sonoran Desert.

12-1 p.m. & 2-3 p.m. – Guided Mezcal & Chocolate Pairing at Westbound

5-6:30 p.m. – Mezcal Vago Guided Tasting at Batch

5-7 p.m. – Educational Tasting at Bar Crisol: Featuring Northern Mexico Spirits

7-10 p.m. – Agave Fiesta Grande Tasting at Borderland Brewing Company

10 p.m.-12 a.m. – Bar Takeover: BarCoa at Sonoran Moonshine

Sunday, April 13