TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With Small Business Saturday approaching, Fourth Avenue in Midtown offers shoppers a chance to support local businesses while finding something unique this holiday season.

At Aquamarine Daydream, Lovisa Axtell says the workers care about what you're purchasing. "We love asking questions about your intentions and who the person is that you're gifting," she explains.

Athena Kehoe Inside Aquamarine Daydream

There is no shortage of colorful items you'll find when you walk into the store. “We're a shop that sells crystals, jewelry, metaphysical items, tarot, books, kind of a little bit of everything in that realm.”

Axtell says the experience of visiting a local shop is something customers can't get from shopping online.

Athena Kehoe Inside Aquamarine Daydream

“It feels so good to come in and see the true colors and touch things, and we're like a community of people that wanna converse with you, and want to get to know you and teach," Axtell says.

For those who prefer to make their own gifts, Tucson Creative Reuse offers another way to shop locally. The store opened in July 2026.

“We have fabric and beads and paint supplies and wrapping paper, but we also have some antiques. Just ask if you're not sure if we have it.” Misa Gonzales, who owns Tucson Creative Reuse, says shoppers can also take advantage of a holiday weekend promotion.

Athena Kehoe Bead Bar inside Tucson Creative Reuse

“We have 20% off everything in the store for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday," Gonzales says.

Whether shoppers are looking for something unique or supplies to create a gift themselves, Fourth Avenue offers several ways to support local businesses this Small Business Saturday.