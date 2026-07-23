Shop for free at the 4th annual Style Swap

Wymn Collective is partnering with Gym 244 for its 4th annual Style Swap, a free community clothing event open to everyone — just in time for back-to-school season.

The event takes place Sunday, July 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gym 244 located at 244 S Tucson Blvd. Attendees can shop donated, gently used clothing at no cost, with items displayed boutique-style throughout the space.

Jade Blair, founder of Wymn Collective, said the event is designed to take the financial stress out of getting dressed.

"It's just nice to have a little bit of support and to just come and enjoy the experience without having to worry about the money. So stress-free, you get the experience. You get to pick through clothing and just have a good time. We will have a live DJ, and we will have Solid Grindz here, so we'll have some food here as well," Blair said.

Blair said the organization's mission goes beyond clothing.

"It's for women who come together and just try to support the community, support each other, and help build each other's businesses," Blair said.

Style Swap is open to women, men and children, whether they are preparing for back-to-school, returning to work or simply in need of clothing. Free haircuts will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

JADE BLAIR

Shabraya Caldwell, a personal trainer and coach at Gym 244, said the collaboration has proven to be a success in past years and loves the outcome.

"I've been a part of it with Jade before, and it has such a good turnout and people go away so happy with the things that they have," Caldwell said. "And it's also always nice to empty out your closet and then pass it on to somebody that wants it and then be able to pick up your own stuff."

Clothing donations are accepted at Gym 244 through Saturday, July 25, by 1 p.m. Donated items must be gently used with no rips, stains or strong odors. Socks, underwear and bras must be brand new. Shoppers are encouraged to bring a bag to carry their items.

Volunteers are still needed to help set up and break down the event.

"Anybody who's willing and able to come help set up on July 25th at 12 p.m. We're going to be right here, and then anybody who can help the date of the event, where we're going to be just walking around helping people, refolding clothes, and then at the end of the event we bag everything up," Blair said. "And it gets sent off to different organizations in Tucson to help with clothing needs like women's shelters, men's shelters, children, to make sure it doesn't go to waste."

If you're also interested in fitness, Caldwell says Gym 244 is a good place to get a sweat in.

"It's mostly a strength and conditioning gym, so we focus on your foundation so that you can be able to get up, you know, like you can add longevity to your life," Caldwell said. "It's not just like strictly CrossFit. We do have CrossFit workouts that are thrown in, but Chris, the owner, he's really focuses on making sure that you have a full functioning body."

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