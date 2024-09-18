Shining light on childhood cancer: Candle lighting ceremony brings families together

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The community came together Tuesday night for a candle lighting ceremony at Banner Diamond Children's Hospital, bringing awareness to childhood cancer — the leading cause of disease-related death among children in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute.

Families honored their little ones in treatment, survivors of the disease and those who have passed away.

"We miss her. Everything about her was amazing," said Danielle Villegas while remembering her 10-year-old daughter Yesenia, who passed away after battling cancer for eight years.

Maria Staubs Danielle Villegas remembers her daughter Yesenia

“She was always positive and always smiling," Villegas said.

It's a battle more than 15,000 children in the U.S. face every year, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

That's why the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona holds a candle lighting ceremony every year, where families gather for food, music, a moment to give a speech and to light a candle.

“Providing this is really a way of acknowledging the pain and anguish a parent goes through, but also to really take the bull by the horns and just determine to live in honor and memory of our children," said Program Director Beverley Tidwell.

Loved ones took a candle as they recited the name of a child they are honoring alongside other families.

“I think it’s nice that we can support each other," Villegas said.

Maria Staubs Families hold a candle in honor of a loved one with cancer

Angelica Stubblefield attended the ceremony with her daughter who has been diagnosed with cancer three times.

“Being here with my daughter is really special and it feels good to be able to create these memories with her," Stubblefield said.

Tuesday's ceremony also honored educators who help make school possible for children with cancer, including Tracy Denny, a Diamond Children's Hospital school teacher at Banner UMC.

“Keeping them involved in school and connected to school really gives them a sense of hope and some goals to work on," Denny said.