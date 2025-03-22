Senator Mark Kelly warns Tucsonans of potential Medicaid cuts at town hall, urging them to mobilize

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Mark Kelly held a town hall in Tucson at Pima Community College's District Office on Friday to warn residents of potential Medicaid cuts. He also heard from families who rely on the program.

Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) is Arizona's Medicaid agency that offers health care programs to serve Arizona residents. Roughly 2 million Arizonans, or about one in four state residents, are covered by Medicaid, according to AHCCCS.

Native Tucsonan Chad Durns choked up as he shared his inability to work due to multiple sclerosis. He relies on AHCCCS to afford necessities like MRIs and infusion treatments.

“The level of costs of those things would be devastating for a guy like me,” Durns said while fighting back tears.

Several parents shared similar concerns about how Medicaid cuts could affect their children.

“I’m just so worried about him losing his community,” said Nancy, a mother with an adult child who has autism. Her child is part of a Medicaid-funded program, Achieve for Success, which teaches job and life skills.

“I want to make sure Alexa doesn’t end up in an institution,” another parent said, referring to her daughter who receives respite rehabilitation through a program by the Division of Developmental Disabilities.

Former President Donald Trump promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid benefits.

However, House Republicans passed a budget resolution directing the Energy and Commerce Committee to make $880 billion in cuts through 2034, which Senator Kelly says could threaten Medicaid, including the expansion that has provided coverage for over 600,000 Arizonans.

“The reason they're doing this is so they can provide a big tax cut for billionaires. It is very simple,” Kelly said.

While it's still unclear how Medicaid spending cuts might affect state programs, Kelly said the Energy and Commerce Committee could reduce the federal medical assistance percentage, which provides financial support for Medicaid. They could also add work requirements to the program.

“They would say to Chad, 'Chad, you got to go out and get a job,’” Kelly said, referring to Durns who spoke at the town hall.

Kelly plans to share these stories with his colleagues. "I think we have an opportunity. We've got a window until this thing comes back up in the House and then the budget reconciliation process again in the Senate," Kelly said.

He added that some of his Republican colleagues may be persuadable on this issue, but he told reporters, "I'm not incredibly confident that we can convince them enough."

That’s why he’s encouraging his constituents to make their voices heard by contacting lawmakers by phone, mail, or in person.

“Mobilize!” Kelly urged.