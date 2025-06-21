Senator Mark Kelly addresses federal cuts, immigration and Iran conflict

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In midtown, Senator Mark Kelly visited Rincon High School to serve lunch to students and speak on cuts to programs like SNAP and Medicaid.

I also spoke with the Senator about several issues like the U.S. response to Iran, immigration, and federal funding changes.

Senator Mark Kelly raised concerns about how a new bill could cut funding for free meals in schools.

The House Agriculture Committee recently approved $300 billion in cuts to SNAP over the next ten years.

“These kids here that are at summer school, but also kids during the year, are gonna go hungry. We have 60% of the schools here in Pima County, according to the assistant superintendent, that where the kids, all of them, get reduced or free lunch," Kelly said.

I asked Senator Kelly what he’s doing to protect Arizona from losing essential federal funding.

“We're talking to folks on the other side of the aisle to make sure that they understand what they're about to do. It's not just snap, it's Medicaid, the foundation of our healthcare system here in the state of Arizona is Medicaid," he emphasized.

Heightened immigration enforcement in Tucson has some community members concerned. I also asked Senator Kelly about how that could affect families.

“Border security is important, have a strong border. That's important," Kelly said. We do not want to be tearing communities apart with mass deportations and taking moms away from their children or children away from their moms.”

Kelly emphasized his stance on border security.

“And I’m all for that. If you have somebody that’s a gang member, not a U.S. Citizen, let’s remove them from the country,” Kelly said.

Some are worried about the future of Sabino Canyon because of a Senate Reconciliation Bill that proposes the sale of millions of acres of public lands for housing. Kelly opposes the bill.

“You’re not gonna be able to buy that land back from a private individual later," said Senator Kelly. "You can’t get this public land back, I mean the decisions we make today is affecting generations of Americans for perhaps hundreds of years.”

Senator Kelly also weighed in on the possibility of President Donald Trump taking action against Iran.

“I do not want to see us in another conflict in the Middle East," said Senator Kelly. "We've got 40,000 troops there right now that would be at risk if we got involved today. And by the way, there doesn't seem to be a plan as to what would the goal be.”

Kelly adds that he is against Iran having a nuclear weapon.