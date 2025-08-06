Sen. Mark Kelly visits Tucson, addresses border, rural healthcare and veterans' care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Mark Kelly met with business leaders and community members in Tucson on Tuesday, focusing on some of the most pressing issues facing Southern Arizona.

The event took place at Arizona Stadium, where Kelly addressed dozens of leaders from across the region. The discussion focused on national security, the future of the economy, and increasing concerns about healthcare access among other issues.

“When you have a rural hospital that’s thirty percent of their revenue comes from Medicaid and you cut that, they can’t provide the same service,” Kelly said.

He warned that hundreds of thousands of Arizonans could lose health coverage in the coming years and raised red flags about staffing cuts at the Department of Veterans Affairs. He said some families are already feeling the effects.

“That means longer wait times. People fired from suicide crisis hotlines. I talked to a mom out in Phoenix who lost her son who tried calling. Nobody answered. Couple of days later he’s dead,” Kelly said.

Kelly also defended his push for stronger border security—while criticizing what he called inhumane immigration enforcement. He said he supported completing certain parts of the border wall where Border Patrol specifically requested it during former President Trump’s term, but condemned mass deportation tactics.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to manage this that helps our economy grow and at the same time makes sure that we don’t have criminals coming in,” Kelly said.

Rob Elias, President and CEO of the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said Kelly’s approach offers hope to Arizonans on both sides of the aisle.

“The fact that he’s able to work on both sides of the aisles, work with his Republican colleagues to do what’s best not just for our state but our country as a whole,” Elias said.

Kelly also touched on Arizona’s role in national defense, the state’s potential as a tech and renewable energy hub, and the importance of investing in scientific research and space exploration.