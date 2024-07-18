Second Tucson Starbucks store unionizes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A second Tucson Starbucks store has unionized.

The location on Speedway and Park announced a unanimous vote led to the unionization.

It is the ninth store in Arizona to unionize.

A local United Starbucks Workers member said the workers will feel more secure in their employment and get a seat at the table for negotiations relating to pay, benefits, and time off.

“Better wages, better hours, more secure wages and hours. It’s a better chance at it all not just being taken away with any say," Matt Harrison said.

Over 450 Starbucks locations have unionized since 2021.

In response to the unionization, a Starbucks spokesperson said, "We respect our partners' rights to have a choice on the topic of unions. We are committed to delivering on our promise to offer a bridge to a better future to all Starbucks partners.”