Second Tucson Starbucks store unionizes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A second Tucson Starbucks store has unionized.
The location on Speedway and Park announced a unanimous vote led to the unionization.
It is the ninth store in Arizona to unionize.
A local United Starbucks Workers member said the workers will feel more secure in their employment and get a seat at the table for negotiations relating to pay, benefits, and time off.
“Better wages, better hours, more secure wages and hours. It’s a better chance at it all not just being taken away with any say," Matt Harrison said.
Over 450 Starbucks locations have unionized since 2021.
In response to the unionization, a Starbucks spokesperson said, "We respect our partners' rights to have a choice on the topic of unions. We are committed to delivering on our promise to offer a bridge to a better future to all Starbucks partners.”
