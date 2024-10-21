Scout’s Honor: Otis H. Chidester Scout Museum of Southern Arizona hosts open house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend, the Otis H. Chidester Scout Museum of Southern Arizona opened its doors to the public for a special open house event, giving visitors a chance to explore an important piece of the region's history.

Located in midtown Tucson, the museum houses the largest collection of scouting memorabilia in Arizona, serving as a living tribute to both the Boy Scouts and the history of Southern Arizona.

This memorabilia includes photographs, fliers, vintage scout uniforms and artwork by famous scouts such as artist Norman Rockwell and behavioral psychologist B.F. Skinner.

Dr. James Klein, the museum’s president, took on the role of running the museum as a personal favor to its founder, Otis Chidester, a revered community leader and scoutmaster.

“He called me and said, well, would I help him with his museum,” Klein said. “And I said, well, you couldn’t say no to a man who you've known since a kid and respected.”

Chidester began collecting scouting items years before the museum was even an idea, starting as a project for his scout group. He received donations from friends, many of whom retired or moved away, trusting him to preserve their personal memorabilia.

The result of these efforts is a rich archive of scouting history, which Klein and the museum's volunteers work to curate and share with the public.

Chidester had moved to Tucson in the 1930s from New York after being diagnosed with tuberculosis. At the time, Southern Arizona was seen as a healing environment to help treat the disease.

Chidester remained in Tucson for the remainder of his life along with his wife, living in the home that currently houses the museum.

Terri Newman, a volunteer at the museum, emphasized the role of scouting in the development of Southern Arizona.

“Scouting actually started in Southern Arizona, so it was like the forerunner for a lot of this stuff,” Newman said. “They can see how scouting was a part of the early development in Arizona.”

Beyond simply displaying historical objects, the museum aims to tell the stories behind them.

“One of the things we’re looking at is using the objects to tell a story,” Newman said. “Because anybody can go see stuff, right? But to see the stories that go with it—that’s what makes it special.”

The Otis H. Chidester Scout Museum is open most Saturday mornings for free tours, offering a chance for the community to engage with this unique aspect of local history.

The museum is located at 1937 E. Blacklidge Dr. in Tucson.

Private tours are also available by appointment, with contact information provided on the museum's website.