SARSEF celebrates 70 years of young innovators across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For 70 years, the SARSEF Regional Science and Engineering Fair has been a platform for young kids across Southern Arizona to explore science and innovation. The fair serves students from Pre-K to 12th grade and encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills through hands-on research.

“SARSEF supports students inside and outside the classroom, while also providing professional development for teachers and community engagement for families,” said Chelsea Bowdren, SARSEF’s development manager.

SARSEF was founded back in 1955 and the program has helped shape Arizona’s next generation of scientists and engineers. Through partnerships with local schools, SARSEF helps students turn curiosity into discovery.

“We encourage educators and students to brainstorm what they care about and turn that into a testable question,” said Dani Wright, SARSEF’s director of events and volunteers.

The impact of SARSEF extends beyond the classroom. Wright says many students walk away from the experience feeling empowered.

“They tell us the biggest takeaway is that someone cared about their ideas and what their brain was doing,” she said. “They realize they can make the world a better place through science and engineering.”

Over the decades, more than 164,000 students have participated in the fair, submitting over 65,000 original projects.

To celebrate these student innovators, SARSEF will host a free community event on Friday, February 7, at the Bear Down Gym, the site of the very first SARSEF science fair.