Salvation Army’s Hospitality House marks 10 years of support in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For a decade, the Salvation Army’s Hospitality House has provided shelter and support for people facing hardship in Tucson. One of them is Barron Avery, whose life changed dramatically three years ago.

“I had a stroke, and the doctor looked at my eyes and said, ‘You’re going to go blind,’” Avery recalled. As his vision faded, daily life became more difficult. Then, after one hospital visit, he had nowhere to go.

That’s when he found the Hospitality House. With help from a caseworker and a nurse from Rio Health, Avery received medical care, a bed in January, and a life-changing surgery two months later.

“I woke up, and after years of blindness, I looked and saw colors again,” he said. “I don’t think my quality of life would be where it is right now without this place.”

Now, Avery sees the Hospitality House as more than a shelter. “It’s a stepping stone… if you take it to get yourself together,” he said.

To mark its 10-year milestone, the Salvation Army is hosting Decade of Hope on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hospitality House. The free event is open to the community and will highlight the organization’s services and success stories.