Salvation Army Tucson hopes to send 50 local kids to Camp Ponderosa Ranch in June.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army Tucson is calling on the community to help send 50 local children to Discovery Camp at Camp Ponderosa Ranch in Heber, June 22–26, 2026. A $300 sponsorship covers a child’s full week at camp — including transportation, lodging, meals, programming and supplies — and the organization hopes to raise $15,000 to fund the effort.

“At nearly 7,000 feet elevation, Camp Ponderosa Ranch gives kids space to explore, grow, and just be kids in a safe and loving environment,” said Major Andres Espinoza, The Salvation Army Tucson City Coordinator. “It’s a place where lifelong memories are made and lives are changed.”

Camp Ponderosa Ranch serves children ages 7–12 and offers a variety of activities, including archery, rock climbing, arts and crafts, swimming, campfire stories and daily moments of reflection. Many campers are chosen from local shelters and housing programs, and for some, it's their first time away from home and a chance to experience encouragement and new skills.

“This is more than a summer camp. It’s an investment in a child’s future,” Espinoza added.

The Salvation Army Tucson is inviting individuals, businesses, churches and community organizations to sponsor one or more campers. To contribute or learn more, contact Nicole Cruz at (520) 448-5522 or nicole.cruz@usw.salvationarmy.org.

The Salvation Army Tucson served more than 27,000 Tucson-area neighbors last year, offering services that include food assistance, shelter and clothing, rent and utilities help, disaster relief, senior outreach and programs for under-resourced children. Nationally, The Salvation Army ranks #6 on Forbes’ list of America’s Top 100 Charities. For more information, visit SalvationArmyTucson.org.