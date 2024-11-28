Salvation Army hosts 40th annual Thanksgiving meal for the community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Salvation Army is marking its 40th year of providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need in the community. The annual event, which began in 1984, will see hundreds of people served at the Salvation Army Hospitality House today.

Around 500 individuals are expected to line up outside the building as volunteers prepare to serve hot meals. This year, approximately 200 volunteers have been working for weeks to ensure everything is ready.

In addition to the traditional Thanksgiving meal, attendees will enjoy entertainment from Kids Unlimited and ManDrake. Major Andres Espinoza of the Salvation Army mentioned the importance of making everyone feel welcome and valued.

“We support the community of less fortunate people, and we want to make sure they feel like they belong,” said Espinoza. “It’s very important because the community can see that.”

The event is also supported by local businesses and schools. Mayfield Florist is donating flowers for guests to take home, and Cody’s Friends, a local group, is donating pet food. Decorations for the event were created by local elementary and middle school students.

Espinoza shared his personal connection to the event, saying it’s rewarding to see the joy it brings to people. “It’s important to me because when you see happy kids or happy older people, it’s a really good feeling. You realize you’re part of helping them,” he said.

The doors will open at 11am today, and meals will be served until 1pm. Anyone from the community is welcome to come.