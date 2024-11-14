RTA proposing half cent sales tax to fund roadway improvements until 2046

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Back in 2006, Pima County voters approved a half cent sales tax that is still currently going towards the Regional Transportation Authority’s roadway improvement plan.

The RTA said because of that money, they’ve finished more than one thousand projects. Now they’re hoping voters approve a new half cent sales tax for future projects.

Their current plan only goes until 2026 because it’s a 20 year plan. Now they’re in the planning stages of a new 20 year plan that would start in 2026 and end in 2046.

They are proposing a new half cent sales tax that would generate $2.46 billion until 2046.

Mike Olson lives in Pima County and was at the RTA’s open house in downtown on Wednesday.

“A lot of them are in areas that I travel regularly, so it would be really good to see these completed and relieve some congestion and fix some broken roads,” Olson said about their plans.

The RTA Next draft plan is their new plan that would put over one billion dollars into 34 roadway corridors and widen some to 4 lanes.

Dale Calvert is a former member of the RTA Next Citizens committee and he was also on the one in 2006. He feels optimistic about many of the projects.

“The Cortaro traffic interchange is kind of a slam dunk thing that’s needed,” Calvert said.

Steve, Huffman, RTA’s community affairs administrator, said if the new plan isn’t approved, the RTA could lose two thirds of the money needed for transportation improvements.

“Anything that comes into contact with transportation, but it’s not just roads,” Huffman said about their plans.

RTA is hosting an open house at the Oro Valley Town Hall on Thursday and is also hosting more next month.

“These open houses are important because we’re getting feedback from the community about the plan.”

That feedback is going to be considered when drafting their final plan. People living in Pima County can also take their online survey and give feedback.

Under the new draft plan, $610 million would go towards transit like buses and shuttles. Over $206 million would go towards safety like added turn lanes at intersections. The plan also includes money to rebuild Tucson’s main roads and make environmental improvements.

The RTA is hoping to have an election in November 2025 so people living in Pima County can vote on their new plan and the half cent sales tax.

“We get to approve this plan. That really goes a long way to addressing all of our problems and we get a say in that,” Olson said.