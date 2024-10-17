Roadrunners hit the ice for home opener after relocation uncertainty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After some uncertainty at the end of last season, the Tucson Roadrunners will remain in Tucson and are gearing up for their home opener at the Tucson Convention Center this Saturday, following speculation about the team's possible relocation.

The Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes since 2016, faced an uncertain future when the Coyotes announced their move to Utah at the end of last season. This left fans worried about losing their minor league hockey team, which has become a significant part of Tucson’s sports culture.

“When people heard about the potential move, it was really tough," said one fan, Alex Nieminen. "The Roadrunners are more than just a hockey team. They’re a family, and we’re going to fight for family at the end of the day.”

Fans rallied to keep the team in Tucson, bringing posters to games and even organizing petitions. “It gives people in Tucson something to bond and unite over,” Nieminen said.

For some players, the outpouring of support was emotional. “When people started bringing posters saying, ‘Stay here, don’t leave,’ it was pretty emotional,” said forward Travis Barron. “Finding out we’re staying here was awesome. It made me very happy.”

The Roadrunners have built a strong connection with the community, and that bond played a key role in their decision to stay. Head coach Steve Potvin reflected on the team’s seven-year history in Tucson and their efforts to build something special. “You build something over the last seven years, and I want to see it continue. I think over that time we’ve really been building closer and closer to our championship team.”

Goalie Matthew Villalta mentioned the unique relationship between the team and its fans. “It’s pretty special. It just shows what the Roadrunners mean to this community, and we’re very fortunate to have great people behind us.”

As the season approaches, players like Barron are excited to hit the ice again in front of their passionate fanbase. “It just shows how much people love Roadrunners hockey and how much we love them back,” he said.

The Roadrunners will have their home opener this Saturday at 7 p.m., facing off against the Texas Stars at the Tucson Convention Center. Fans are eager to fill the seats and show their continued support for the team that has become a staple in the Tucson community.