Rio Nuevo settles missing food truck situation with Borderlands Brewing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rio Nuevo says Borderlands Brewing has been having financial problems that led to the loss of their lease and hundreds of thousands of dollars owed to creditors.

Recently Rio Nuevo said a food truck that they own with Borderlands Brewing went missing and a police report was filed with the Tucson Police Department. Three years ago Rio Nuevo said they made a deal with Borderlands Brewing to pay for half of it.

The food truck ended up being found at Voltron Brewing, an affiliate of Borderlands Brewing. The truck is currently still there.

Rio Nuevo said they have the title to the truck. At their board meeting on Tuesday they chose to let Borderlands Brewing have the title. They said they are also releasing the lien on it. Rio Nuevo and Borderland’s lawyers are going to look over the final details.

Rio Nuevo’s board chairman, Fletcher McCusker, said they are glad to put the situation behind them and that the situation was a miscommunication. He said Borderland’s is in enough financial troubles, and they are going to be releasing them from their obligation.

KGUN 9 reached out to the Tucson Police Department and they tell us Rio Nuevo and Borderlands Brewing were referred to a civil court because it is not a situation police look into.

KGUN9 News reporter Andrew Christiansen also contacted the owner of Borderland’s and he referred him to their lawyers. Christiansen called their lawyers but did not hear back.