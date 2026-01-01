Ring in 2026 at the Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ring in 2026 at Tucson’s Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash.

This year, the event takes place in front of the Pima County Courthouse at Jácome Plaza on Church and Pennington.

Eric Rhodes, Vice President of Communications for Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, says last year about eight to 10,000 people came to celebrate, and this year, more than 10,000 are expected.

Plenty of food trucks, drinks and live music will fill the event, and Silent Disco will once again be an attraction.

"So we'll have three different DJs, different colors in the headphones. It's so funny to watch if you've never seen it happen. It is amazing, because they're literally dancing to their own beat. No music outside, but they are getting at it," Rhodes explained.

There will also be some surprises.

“So we have some new goodies, some new treats. You’ll see off later we have the Taco Bell national taco truck here, so taco bell corporate is involved. They have some fun stuff that’s gonna be happening later tonight that you have to be here. You will not want to miss it, it’s great stuff.”

The New Year’s Eve bash started at six p.m. and will go until the big countdown to the Taco Touchdown.

The taco will be lowered when the clock strikes 12, and fireworks will light the sky.

This event is going into its 6th year. Rhodes says every year the taco gets bigger, and Joe Pagac, Tucson muralist, actually created this year's taco.

Grab your family and friends and head to the free event.