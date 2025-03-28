Rincon High School seniors give back to community with 2nd annual Rincon Cares Donation Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The second annual Rincon Cares Donation Drive is happening this Friday. Rincon High School’s (RHS) Class of 2025 is collecting donations as part of their graduation project for the community.

RHS's College & Career Readiness Program Coordinator, Jennifer Vasquez, organized this event for the seniors. Vasquez says instead of collecting money for one class gift, seniors are choosing to support people in need.

“I’m excited for our students to learn what it feels like to give in such a big way to the community and be a part of a big community service project.”

Donations collected are going to five nonprofits in Tucson. That's Pima Animal Care Center, Arizona Diaper Bank, Community Food Bank, Primavera, and Save the Children.

Some of what seniors have collected so far are diapers, canned goods, and books. Children's books and new toy donations will go to Save the Children, to be given to children of families detained due to documentation issues in Nogales.

Vasquez says the drive is currently low on donations for pets and new socks for the shelters.

Alina Zambrano is a senior at RHS who has been heavily involved with this drive. Next week, she and the rest of her senior class will sort through and prepare the donations for the nonprofits.

“I feel like it’s really important to give back to the community and for these organizations, it’s really like, important that they have more resources.”

The drive is Friday, March 28, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in RHS's parking lot at 421 N. Arcadia Ave.