Ride of Silence: Tucson cyclists honor fallen riders, raise awareness for road safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The steady hum of tires on pavement was the only sound as dozens of cyclists rolled out of Reid Park on Wednesday evening.

About 60 bicyclists participated in Tucson’s annual Ride of Silence, joining a global event held in cities around the world on the third Wednesday of May each year to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured in traffic crashes.

"It can be very emotional," said Elaine Flynn, who lost her friend Leslie in a fatal biking accident. "She was a really sweet person and really just out for a bike ride."

When KGUN 9 asked Flynn what she would be thinking about during the Ride of Silence, she started to choke up.

"Thinking about her," she said. "The times we rode together."

Flynn’s story is one of many that inspire the Ride of Silence, which is organized locally by the Greater Arizona Bicycling Association.

"We’re going to try to raise public awareness about the fact that we need to share the road," said Cliff Haston, treasurer of the organization.

The ride stretched eight miles through midtown Tucson — a peaceful but powerful demonstration that’s been carried out worldwide for more than two decades.

The Bike Patrol Team from El Tour de Tucson rode along to help keep riders safe and on route, while police provided front and rear vehicle escorts and directed traffic.

"There's 14 nations and 40 states involved. Last year, there were over 10,000 riders across the nation," Haston said.

In Tucson, where cycling is deeply rooted in the culture — from the prestigious El Tour de Tucson to everyday commuting — the message resonates. But so do the dangers. According to Tucson police, there were 142 crashes involving bicycles and vehicles in 2024 alone.

So how can cyclists and drivers coexist more safely on shared roads?

"For cyclists, stopping at stop signs. For cars, you need to give space when you pass a bicycle," Haston said. "The law is 3 foot, but you know if you can give them 4 or 5 foot, that’s great."

He also advises cyclists not to ride directly on the white line.

Riders say awareness is the first step toward safety. Events like the Ride of Silence are designed not only to honor those lost, but to help prevent future tragedies.

“It’s wonderful to be out on a bike, you know,” Flynn said. “And we just ... we have to watch out for each other.”