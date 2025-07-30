REPORT: Arizona ranks low in addressing plastic pollution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new report from the Ocean Conservancy ranks Arizona among the worst states in the country for plastic pollution policy — citing a lack of bans on single-use plastics, limited recycling access, and minimal waste reduction laws.

But in Tucson, some residents and organizations aren’t waiting for state lawmakers to act.

Pop Cycle, a gift shop on Fourth Avenue, was founded on the idea of creative reuse. Many of its items are made from reclaimed materials, turning waste into functional or artistic products.

“We use reclaimed shipping materials, reclaimed bags… we’re just trying to be as eco-friendly as possible,” said cofounder Libby Tobey.

Tobey said she was disappointed by the state’s poor ranking.

“I am disappointed that Arizona is that low,” she said. “But I am happy where we’re starting and we’re building our community and our artists are already invested and a lot of our community are already invested.”

Meanwhile, Tucson Clean and Beautiful has spent more than 40 years working to reduce waste through hands-on cleanup efforts and environmental education — helping people feel empowered to do their part.

“Over two-thirds of the trash is single-use plastics, by quantity, is what we’re finding,” said Angel Breaulth, director of environmental programs.

“We’re really helping people understand what the barriers are, and really helping to try and identify solutions,” Breaulth said. “The more we’re able to collect our shared values around this action that makes a tangible difference in our community, the easier it is for us to imagine a way forward that doesn’t have these same issues.”

The Ocean Conservancy report also found that nearly 80% of Americans consider plastic pollution a major threat to ocean health.

You can read the full report here.