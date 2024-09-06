Renovated 1960s hotel transformed into low-cost apartments in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 1960s hotel in downtown Tucson has been renovated into Presidio Palms Apartments, offering modern, low-cost housing while boosting the local economy. The renovation, completed after two years of construction, has converted the underutilized site into a vibrant residential community.

David Zeff, President of Sterling Real Estate Partners, oversaw the project. He saw potential in the site and aimed to convert it into a functional residential space. “The original vision was taking this really great 10-acre site in downtown that was underutilized and converting it,” Zeff said.

The new apartments not only provide cost-effective housing but have also contributed to Tucson's economy by bringing in more residents. “Now there are 200 people living in downtown that weren’t here before,” Zeff said.

Lea Ann Scofield, a partner at Sterling Real Estate Partners, mentioned the affordability of the new apartments. “In downtown Tucson, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranges between $1,700 and $1,900, which is quite high for many,” she said.

With the University of Arizona back in session, students now have an economical housing choice, with added benefits such as a business center, a pool, and a fitness center. “We try to provide everything a student, graduate student, or young professional might need all in one place,” Scofield said.

Zeff said that offering affordable housing aligns with his company's mission.

“We wanted to provide a high-quality rental experience in high-quality housing at a discount to where the market is,” Zeff said.

Presidio Palms Apartments are located at 475 N. Granada Ave.