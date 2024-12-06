Reid Park Zoo's 'ZooLights: Holiday Magic' shines bright with over a million lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Reid Park Zoo's ZooLights: Holiday Magic event, presented by Tucson Electric Power, kicked off Thursday night with more than a million lights.

Families enjoyed light shows, displays, live entertainment, falling snow in the Arctic Zone, and visits with both Santa and the Grinch.

New this year is a giant illuminated gingerbread house, along with the return of a towering 36-foot Christmas tree.

The zoo launched the event with a lighting ceremony, joined by TEP, which sponsors ZooLights every year and adds its own special touch.

"They provide us a new animal that lights up, and this year the animal they made for us is a tiger that folks will see right as they enter the zoo," said CEO and President of Reid Park Zoo Nancy Kluge.

The event was a hit for first-timers like Theresa Sheesley and her son Andrew.

"It was something we haven't gone to before and I knew that she would like the lights, the holiday celebrations and the animals," said Andrew Sheesley, who took his mom to ZooLights for her birthday.

Valeria Villagrana and Mallory Cox also went to ZooLights for the first time.

"I didn't know how big of an event it is, so I'm really liking that," said Villagrana.

When told there are more than a million lights at the zoo, Cox was surprised.

“I expected like a little bunch of little string lights and now it’s everything—it’s a lot," Cox said.

ZooLights: Holiday Magic is open through Jan. 5, 2025, at the Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Ct., Tucson, AZ 85716.

Admission is $14 for adults (ages 15-61), $12 for seniors (ages 62+), $9 for children (ages 2-14), and free for children under 2, with Zoo Members receiving a $2 discount on admission from Tuesday to Sunday.