Reid Park Zoo to close for Employee Wellness Day on September 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo will close its gates to the public on Tuesday, September 5, for an Employee Wellness Day aimed at giving staff a chance to relax, recharge and enjoy the zoo in a different way.

The zoo announced that during the closure, team members will take part in a day focused on relaxation and fun, including activities like a cookout and other enrichment opportunities.

"Thank you for your understanding as we set aside some quality time to support the well-being of our valued employees," Reid Park Zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

Despite the temporary closure to the public, the zoo’s animals will continue to receive the same level of attention, nutritious meals and stimulating enrichment they enjoy daily.

Reid Park Zoo will reopen with regular hours — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — on Wednesday, September 6.