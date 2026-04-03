Reid Park Zoo mourns loss of Zuri the zebra

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo announced today that Zuri, a 15-year-old female Grevy’s zebra, was humanely euthanized after sustaining a severe leg fracture while recovering from a routine procedure to treat laminitis.

Zoo officials said Zuri had been undergoing frequent, hands-on hoof care for laminitis — a chronic inflammatory condition of the tissue that connects hooves to bone — since arriving at Reid Park in 2023. Because Grevy’s zebras require hoof work under general anesthesia, Zuri was anesthetized five times for the treatment, and had initially done well under anesthesia. However, as she was waking up from the most recent procedure she fractured a large bone in her rear leg. “Due to the type and location of the fracture it would not have been possible to surgically repair,” said Dr. Roth, Reid Park Zoo’s chief veterinarian.

Zoo leadership said the veterinary and animal care teams made the decision to euthanize Zuri based on the poor prognosis and the severity of the injury. Zuri “will be remembered as a happy and confident animal who was very responsive to her care team,” the zoo said, noting she will be “dearly missed by staff and guests alike.” Reid Park Zoo President & CEO Nancy Kluge thanked the medical and care teams for their compassion and skill, and said staff went “above and beyond to give her comfort during these last few months.”

The zoo said staff will have access to a grief counselor as they process the loss. Animal care teams are also monitoring the facility’s other zebras, including Anna and her nine-month-old foal, and reported that they are eating well and behaving normally so far.

Reid Park reminded the public that Grevy’s zebras are endangered, with an estimated 2,000–3,000 individuals remaining in the wild, and said it participates in the Species Survival Plan to help sustain healthy populations.