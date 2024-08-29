Recovery leads Tucson actor to new leading role

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Aaron Cammack is the first ever ‘Resident Artist’ for the Arizona Theatre Company.

He will be in three main stage productions for ATC this upcoming season, along with hosting community outreach efforts including an upcoming workshop for about 20 other local actors.

It’s something that wouldn’t have been possible just a few years ago.

“I got to Tucson in 2017,” he said in a sit-down with KGUN. “And I came here in the throes of a battle with substance abuse.”

Alcohol and hard drugs led Cammack down a dark path. He says was using “intravenous drugs” daily. Eventually, Cammack says, he lost everything and ended up in the Pima County Jail.

“I remember feeling really sorry for myself, as you do when you’re locked up, walking around in circles doing 'Hamlet' monologues,” he recalled. “I was sure that I would never get back [to acting].”

Cammack got sober in 2019 and got back onstage last year.

On a whim, he auditioned and landed a role in an ATC production of "The Glass Menagerie." He went on to star in the ATC holiday show "Scrooge." The second act of his career started to take off.

“It affirmed that no matter how far down the scales I had gone, it was possible to come back,” he said.

ATC Artistic Director Matt August chose Cammack for the Resident Artist role because of his work ethic, talent and theatre knowledge, while also having room to grow.

“Very committed, passionate, dedicated theatre artist… Who had talent that was pouring out of his ears,” he said.

Cammack is now a ‘leading man,’ on the playbill and in the community.

“The local talent pool here is terrific,” said August. “I think it’s important for audiences to see one of their own and see some continuity and see them grow and stretch and see them in new lights and new roles.”

“Acting is not the most lucrative or stable profession,” Cammack added. “And I have been so fortunate that I get to do this, and only this.”

The first production for Cammack and ATC this season will be "Dial M for Murder" which opens at the Temple of Music and Art in downtown Tucson on Sep. 22nd, which happens to be Cammack’s birthday.