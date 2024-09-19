Reaching new heights: Nonprofit 'Pole Impact' helps women veterans find their strength and build community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Non-profit “Pole Impact” is empowering veterans who have experienced trauma by providing a free pole fitness workshop series, fostering physical and emotional strength.

Teresa Christie Santilus served in the air force for four years and has been attending classes at Pole Impact since March, which she said, helps her embrace her femininity.

“It's everything, it's confidence, it's strength," Christie Santilus said. "It's feeling beautiful because I feel like in the military, I know for myself, I felt so masculine. I didn't feel pretty in the uniform. I didn’t feel like a woman."

KGUN 9

Veterans attend two-to-three classes per week, in addition to the nonprofit's veterans-only class, according to Pole Impact founder Betsy Myers.

"That allows you to interact with other veterans who may have experienced the same thing that you have experienced," Myers said.

It has built a common space among veterans who have experienced similar traumas, like Staci Vega, who said, she enjoys being "part of a community."

“Some of us experience PTSD. Some of us experience military sexual trauma, and that can be something that not everybody of course understands," Vega said. "So, when you meet other people who experience the same things and can understand you better, it's really nice to have that support."

Myers, who is a veteran herself, created the veterans program after noticing high suicide rates among women veterans.

For instance, the suicide rate among female veterans increased 24% between 2020 and 2021, four times higher than the increase among male veterans, according to data released by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"I myself have lost a sibling to suicide," said Amee Gonzales, an Air Force veteran, who takes classes with Pole Impact.

"I feel like when people feel really alone, they isolate themselves," Gonzales said. "So, having a space like this where people can come together and just know that they're not alone and there's other people that know what they're going through."

It's an art building both physical and mental health, one climb at a time.

Maria Staubs Amee Gonzalez at Pole Impact