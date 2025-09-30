Ray Harryhausen: Miniature Models of the Silver Screen exhibit coming to Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new exhibit will be rolling into The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in Midtown on Tuesday.

The Ray Harryhausen: Miniature Models of the Silver Screen will be on display from Tuesday until May 3, 2026.

It will feature several models used throughout the career of animator Ray Harryhausen, who is credited as a major inspiration for some of cinema's biggest hits.

Connor Heaney, a collections manager with the Ray and Dianna Harryhausen Foundation, says the works on display still have influence today.

"Yes, absolutely I mean Ray Harryhausen's movies are beloved to this day. Film such as the "Seventh Voyage of Simba" continue to inspire our directors and filmmakers. I mean George Lucas was quoted as saying that without Ray Harryhausen there would've been no Star Wars," Heaney said.

Price of admission to the exhibit and the museum's hours can be found on their website.