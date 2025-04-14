Rattlesnake bites on the rise as breeding season begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With temperatures rising and rattlesnake breeding season underway, Arizona experts are warning residents to be on high alert. The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center reports at least one snake bite per day since March 20.

April is typically the busiest month for bites. That’s because snakes are more active during mating season and are often found near homes, in gardens, garages, or under porches.

“For rattlesnakes, this is really unique,” said Geoffrey Smelski with the Poison and Drug Information Center. “Adult males go out looking for females, and so you see snakes on the travel, and you see them all day long.”

Smelski says researchers are also studying venom to improve treatment.

“Even within the same species of snake, one might have seven of the 18 known toxins, and another might have five entirely different ones,” he said. “It’s hard to predict what’s going to happen when we don’t even know what’s really causing the problems.”

Snakebite care can cost more than $100,000, and recovery can take months. The center is working on ways to make treatment faster, more effective and less costly.