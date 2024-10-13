Providing free menstrual products to teens experiencing homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, October 12 Youth on Their Own and Junior League of Tucson partnered to host a volunteer event to benefit youth experiencing homelessness in Tucson.

The event is part of “Period Action Day”which is a global day of action to end period poverty.

Arizona Unpinked CEO, Krista Hinman says she’s never had to worry about having access to necessities like menstrual products, but she knew she had to do something after learning just how many struggle to get what they need.

“To be at school or work and not have these basic medical supplies, it just, it breaks my heart that people are having to struggle like that, especially in America,” Hinman said.

According to the Journal of Global Health Reports, two-thirds of low-income women in the US could not afford menstrual products in 2022.

Saturday’s local event aimed to ensure youth experiencing homelessness here in Tucson have access to the products they need.

“So we have a bunch of volunteers who showed up today to package tampons, pads and other period products for teens who are experiencing homelessness and without access to those products, would likely miss school,” Elizabeth Slater, Youth on Their Own CEO said.

The volunteers packaged the products into small bags to make them easy to carry around. Youth on Their Own supports over 1,600 youth who are experiencing homelessness and provides thousands of period products each year.

“A lot of teens experiencing homelessness, they simply cannot afford period products,” Slater said. “They’re very expensive. So, if they’re not able to get them from YOTO for free, or from another community resource, they just won’t have them.”