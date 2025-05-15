Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Protesters gather outside The Loft Cinema opposing 'October 8' showing

The film's website says it "offers a look at the explosion of antisemitism on college campuses, social media and in the streets of America"
Protesters outside The Loft
KGUN 9/Kyler Van Vliet
Protesters outside The Loft Theater before the 7:30 p.m. showing of "October 8." This was the only showing listed on the website.
Protesters outside The Loft
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of protesters met outside The Loft Cinema Wednesday night with sings and Palestinian flags in hand.

The group was protesting The Loft's showing of "October 8," a film that's website says "offers a look at the explosion of antisemitism on college campuses, social media and in the streets of America beginning the day after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas."

An online flier for the protest said "contrary to the film's narrative, criticizing Israel and its decision to indiscriminately murder, wound and displace Palestinians is not anti-semitic. Many Jews believe that it is our duty to stand up for those murdered in our name."

In April, The Loft showed "The Encampments," a film produced by American rapper Macklemore that, according to the film's websi†e, "offers an urgent, intimate portrait of America’s student movement, ignited at Columbia University as students protested their universities' ties to the war on Gaza.

That showing also drew a small crowd of demonstrators.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism