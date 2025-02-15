Proposed route for I-11 on hold, re-evaluations underway amid environmental concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new 280-mile-long freeway, Interstate 11, that would run from Nogales to Wickenburg, Arizona, is in a court battle. The Arizona Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration agreed to reevaluate the plans because of environmental concerns.

This is what the proposed route for Interstate 11 looks like. It could either go out west of the Tucson mountains or co-locate with I-19 and I-10, going up to Las Vegas.

The route concerned groups like the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection because they say it could impact areas like Saguaro National Park-West, neighborhoods, and various sacred tribal lands.

"People have been protesting this freeway for as long as it's been proposed," said Carolyn Campbell, founding executive director and board member of the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection.

Campbell says re-evaluations are only happening because they escalated matters to federal court.

"This is a victory for the environment and this is a big victory for our community, but we just need to stay on top of it," Campbell said.

Campbell explains what the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection sued over, which is what is being re-evaluated.

"One is not considering impacts to those important public lands. They did not consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service about endangered species, and again, they really didn't listen to public comment," said Campbell.

Campbell says the construction would harm protected wildlife.

"Like the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl. There are plants like the tumamoc globeberry," said Campbell.

She says the impact would reach nearby homes.

"The federal government can do that. They can claim it eminent domain if they think that this is such an important freeway, they could basically take your house," Campbell said.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and ADOT cannot start the Tier 2 environmental study while the order is in place. Officials will hold a 60-day public comment period.

ADOT communications sent a statement to KGUN 9 saying:

The Federal Highway Administration and ADOT will undertake a re-evaluation of the Interstate 11 Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement in accordance with federal regulations. This effort will also include a public comment period.

In the meantime, Campbell says the coalition will continue to inform the public about the proposed route's environmental impact.