President of Tucson's Juneteenth Festival weighs in on former president Barack Obama's scheduled visit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the race for the presidency gets closer and closer in battleground states like Arizona, former president Barack Obama is scheduled to visit Tucson next Friday.

Last night was his first of many stops in swing states, starting in Pennsylvania. He showed his support for the Harris-Walz Campaign, saying he’s heard some Black men have decided to “sit out” this election.

“Part of it makes me think… you just aren’t feeling having a woman as president,” said the former president before the rally.

With his first stop focusing on getting Black men to vote, Tucson Juneteenth President Larry Starks echoed a similar message.

“Our vote is important because a no vote, is actually a vote,” he said.

Starks met KGUN 9’s Reyna Preciado at the Dunbar Pavillion, a place he remembered once representing a time when the community didn’t have a voice.

“We know what people had to go through to (desegregate) the school that’s here. People couldn’t even vote at a certain time,” said Starks.

Now, the space represents the new home for Boys to Men, a local organization empowering young men. Starks serves as a board member and works with program directors to help in building local youth. For this reason, he candidly shared why he believes in using his voice.

“Tucson is the focal point. People can have a voice, I’m sitting here having this conversation because. So that’s the main thing, is giving our voice when we have the platform to use it,” he said.

