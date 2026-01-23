Pop-top soup donations support people facing homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the Super Bowl just weeks away, the Salvation Army is calling on the community to take part in a different kind of “Souper Bowl” focused on fighting hunger.

The organization is collecting pop-top canned soups for people facing housing insecurity. The items are especially helpful for those without access to a kitchen or a can opener. The donation drive runs through Feb. 27.

Athena Kehoe Soups with messages

The effort is especially meaningful to people like Rita Reeder, who is now rebuilding her life with the help of the Salvation Army. Reeder says she served in the U.S. Army for four years.

“I repaired radars for the hawk missile system," Reeder explains.

After leaving the military, she says her life took a series of unexpected turns.

“I started using methamphetamines. And I used them for about 18 years. And then I got tired of being sick and tired," Reeder says.

Reeder came to the Salvation Army in October. “If they're not ready to get clean, they're just going to keep falling back and falling back and falling back. It is an everyday struggle to be clean.”

Major Andres Espinoza with the Salvation Army Tucson says this is the first year they're doing this event. He explains how this really shows the Tucson community cares for one another. “A lot of people, they don't have access to the kitchen and they don't have a can opener, and this is one of the best ways to feed the people in need in this time.”

As the donation drive continues, Reeder says she is focused on what comes next and on the example she hopes to set for her family.

“I want my kids to know and my grandkids to know that grandma made it through," Reeder says.

For more information on hosting a drive or coordinating a pickup, contact Kristin Ohman at The Salvation Army Tucson at 520-448-3997.