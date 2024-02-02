Police now offering reward in 2023 homicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is still looking for the person(s) responsible in a 2023 Midtown homicide.
On Friday, March 24, 2023, officers found 46-year-old Gabriel Munoz near S. Alvernon Way and 29th St. with "obvious signs of trauma." Munoz died from his injuries.
Officers say Munoz lived in the area and was regularly seen out walking in the area or taking the bus.
TPD is now offering $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest. Neighbors with information can call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous and still receive the reward.
