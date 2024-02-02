Watch Now
Police now offering reward in 2023 homicide investigation

TPD is offering $2,500 dollars for information leading to an arrest
Posted at 7:00 AM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 09:00:05-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is still looking for the person(s) responsible in a 2023 Midtown homicide.

On Friday, March 24, 2023, officers found 46-year-old Gabriel Munoz near S. Alvernon Way and 29th St. with "obvious signs of trauma." Munoz died from his injuries.

Officers say Munoz lived in the area and was regularly seen out walking in the area or taking the bus.

TPD is now offering $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest. Neighbors with information can call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous and still receive the reward.

Austin "AJ" Janos is a producer for KGUN 9. He graduated in 2022 from the University of Arizona where he worked at UATV3 while attending college. Share your story ideas and important issues with AJ by emailing aj.janos@kgun9.com.

